Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Line To Play Johnny Blaze Ghost Rider

Once the news that Keanu Reeves was reportedly circling the role emerged, Ghost Rider found itself as one of the most hotly-anticipated projects in the works at Marvel Studios. Of course, we’ve already seen the antihero in two movies starring Nicolas Cage, but neither did terribly well critically or commercially and fans have been waiting for a reboot for years now.

True, the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider had a big role in the fourth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and actor Gabriel Luna’s performance was strong enough to land to his own spinoff series, but unfortunately, it was quietly dropped before it even got going as Disney reshuffled their plans and decided to simply reboot the character and bring him into the MCU instead.

Circling back to Reeves, though, and he’s clearly the fans’ top choice for the role and while he’s also been linked to Moon Knight recently, a new report says that Ghost Rider is still who Marvel want him for most. And frankly, that’d probably be the smarter pick here.

New Fan Art Shows How Keanu Reeves Could Look As The MCU's Ghost Rider

While we advise taking this with a grain of salt, YouTuber Warstu claims that Reeves is indeed being eyed for the Johnny Blaze version of the character. “I’m hearing from very good sources that he’s actually in the line to be Johnny Blaze,” says the scoopster, going on to explain that while the actor has been attached to several MCU roles, Blaze is the one he’s most likely to end up with.

So, what does this mean for those Moon Knight rumors? Well, assuming Warstu’s report is true, and we imagine it is given that he’s far from the first one who’s said Reeves is set for Ghost Rider, then perhaps the Matrix star was going to suit up as Marc Spector at one point instead, but ultimately chose Blaze.

We can’t say for certain, though, until Marvel breaks the silence. But at this point, it seems much more likely that’ll be seeing Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider rather than Moon Knight and we certainly won’t be complaining if that’s what ends up happening.