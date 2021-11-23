Keanu Reeves reiterates that he’d love to play Constantine again

If the constant spate of rumor and speculation is even the slightest indication, fans would be overcome with joy were Keanu Reeves to sign on for one of Hollywood’s two premiere shared superhero universes, and we all know that he’s been linked with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU often enough.

You’d have thought Warner Bros. would have the advantage in this situation, though, given that they previously worked with the action star on cult favorite Constantine, a movie that’s only found more supporters in the sixteen years since it was released.

Not only that, but Reeves has never been shy in admitting that he’d be more than happy to play the role again, something that he’s reaffirmed once more while answering fan questions for Esquire.

“I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I’ve played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don’t even know. I think it’s over ten. But anyway, I’d love to have the chance to play Constantine again.”

An R-rated supernatural comic book blockbuster starring Keanu Reeves would be guaranteed to generate plenty of interest, especially if it came slapped with the DCEU branding. Constantine earned a decent $230 million at the box office back in 2005, and the leading man is more popular now than he’s arguably ever been, so you can bet that new and old fans alike would show up in their droves were he to throw on the coat, light up a cigarette and make his way back to the big screen.