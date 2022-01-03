Keanu Reeves has long been hailed as one of Hollywood’s most genuine and kind people. In fact, if you do a Google search of Keanu Reeves alongside the words “nice guy” or “kind,” — you’ll find article upon article sharing story after story of the great things he’s known to do.

But that Google search won’t show him taking credit for these kind gestures. Reeves is a good guy because it’s the right thing to do, not for the recognition it would bring him or to “go against the grain.”

So when Reeves’ sister Kim was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991, Reeves put his life on hold. He became her caretaker, the two have been close since they were children, and he also created a charity for people diagnosed with cancer. Reeves hasn’t attached his name to the charity; however, he shared that it aids people living with cancer, including both adults and children.

In addition to selling his home to move closer to his sister and delaying projects at work, The Lad Bible shares that Reeves made a sizable donation to cancer research. Just how sizeable a donation? It’s reported that he donated 70% of his salary from The Matrix to leukemia research.

The Matrix Resurrections Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While The Matrix came out in 1999, Reeves was reportedly paid $10 Million for his role in the movie while receiving a 10% cut of the profits made from the film’s success. Leukemia research undeniably benefited very well from that donation.

Reeves’ sister Kim has since gone into remission.