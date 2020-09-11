Keanu Reeves Reportedly Being Eyed For Mission: Impossible Series

With the obvious exception of leading man Tom Cruise, the Mission: Impossible franchise has never relied on an abundance of star power in order to sell each new installment to the masses, with the focus falling squarely on whatever death defying antics the diminutive action icon has found himself caught up in this time around and the twisting narratives, rather than the names on the poster.

The six installments to date have filled out the supporting cast with a balance of established character actors and rising stars, and the seventh outing looks to continue that trend by signing up Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell to join returning favorites Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and, of course, Henry Czerny, who will make his first Mission: Impossible appearance since Brian De Palma’s 1996 original.

A recent set video showed Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle off a cliff and then parachuting to safety, but we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones that told us the Fast and Furious franchise is heading to outer space and that Neve Campbell was returning for Scream 5, both of which ended up being correct – that he could potentially end up facing something even more dangerous down the road.

According to our intel, the studio are said to want Keanu Reeves to play a major role in a future Mission: Impossible movie. It’s unclear which one it’ll be, and we don’t yet know if it’s a villainous part or not, but obviously, Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves sharing the screen in an action-packed blockbuster is a mouthwatering prospect, and he’d easily be the biggest star to join the franchise in a long time.

Of course, there’ve been whispers of Cruise bowing out of the series after the next two outings, but if he decides to remain on board a bit longer, then fans would no doubt go wild over seeing two of cinema’s greatest action heroes in the same film.