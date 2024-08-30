Disney’s ‘Moana’: list of characters with pictures

The film that redefined the image and idea of Disney princesses, Moana remains a timeless classic for its deep cultural themes and strong, independent characters. Do you still remember all of them?

The year was 2016, and Disney decided to twist its time-tested formula of roping audiences with the “princess finds her prince charming” stories after debuting 12 of them already. The result was a multi-dimensional epic adventure rooted in Polynesian mythology, history, and traditions, led by a strong female protagonist. Moana thus dodged above the prince-charming cliché and brought a refreshing plot navigating personal growth, relationships, and self-discovery.

The titular heroine, Moana, did not simply fit into a traditional princess role but became a symbol of empowerment and a role model for young viewers. In fact, every other character in the film is distinctive in ways that set them apart from typical supporting characters and villains. To give you a trip down memory lane and another chance to appreciate these multi-faceted characters, here’s a list of every Moana character from the princess herself and her unconventional friends, to Te Fiti, a unique twist on the traditional Disney villain.

Heroes:

1. Moana

The protagonist who embarks on a journey to save her people, Moana is the curious daughter of village chief Tui and his wife Sina. The ocean chooses her to restore the heart of Te Fiti and save the people of the Polynesian island of Motunui. Moana’s journey centers on self-development rather than a romantic love relationship, unlike other Disney princesses.

2. Maui

Initially appearing self-centered and boastful, Maui is a shapeshifting demigod voiced by Dwayane Johnson who aids Moana in her quest. The movie takes him on his journey of redemption and self-acceptance and elevates him above the role of comedic relief or sidekick into a true hero.

3. Mini Maui

In essence, Mini Maui is a tattoo that serves as Maui’s conscience. Still, it meddles and expresses disapproval when Maui acts self-serving. Mini Maui highlights Maui’s inner conflicts and acts as an alter ego, which adds depth to the character and offers much-needed comedic relief.

4. Ocean

Acts as a guiding force and ally to Moana. In Moana, the Ocean is a sentient power that borders on the divine. It actively assists Moana on her voyage as she goes on to heal Te Fiti’s heart. Ocean never speaks or takes on a physical form, but is more of an ally with a mystery will than the conventional sidekick characters.

Villains:

5. Te Kā

The flaming lava monster Te Kā is initially shown as the main adversary of the movie. However, Te Kā turns out to be Te Fiti, the goddess of life, who became vengeful after Maui stole her heart. The duality of Te Kā and Te Fiti is a unique twist on the traditional Disney villain.

6. Tamatoa

Tamatoa is a minor antagonist who poses a frightening and funny obstacle to Moana and Maui during their trip. He is an enormous, conceited crab who lives in the Realm of Monsters and is completely enamored with anything sparkling. His persona is a satire of conceit and consumerism. He’s voiced by Jemaine Clement.

7. Kakamora

In Moana, the Kakamora are tiny pirates with coconut armor who assault Moana and Maui to take Te Fiti’s heart. Drawing inspiration from Polynesian tradition, the Kakamora are shown as having strong features and an exaggerated build that contrasts with their small size. They so turn into a frightening yet humorous danger.

Supporting Characters—Moana’s family:

8. Hei Hei the Rooster

Hei Hei is Moana’s dim-witted pet rooster who unintentionally assists Moana on her trip by putting her in circumstances that help her grow. While being viewed as a pointless character, Hei Hei brings humor to the movie, and demonstrates that even the unlikeliest characters can have a function.

9. Pua the Pig

Moana’s cute pet pig, Pua, represents both her adventurous spirit and her ties to her hometown. Unlike her other pet, Pua doesn’t accompany Moana on her ocean journey; instead, his role symbolizes Moana’s love for her family and island.

10. Chief Tui

Chief Tui is the head of Motunui Island, and Moana’s strong and incredibly loving father. Because of his traumatic relationship with the sea, he is naturally protective, and first tells Moana not to go beyond the reef.

11. Sina

Sina is Moana’s mother and wife of Chief Tui. Unlike the Chief, Sina understands Moana’s adventurous spirit, and recognizes that Moana’s destiny may lie beyond the island. She balances her husband’s overprotectiveness with gentle encouragement.

12. Gramma Tala

Moana’s grandmother, Tala, is also her spiritual guide, deeply connected to the island’s history and culture. She is the custodian of the island’s folklore, including the story of Te Fiti and Maui, which inspires Moana’s voyage. Tala encourages Moana to embrace her fate, and guides her in her spirit form even after her death.

Other supporting Characters:

13. Te Fiti

Te Fiti is a goddess of creation and life who can mold ecosystems and islands into places of beauty and fertility. After Maui steals her heart, she becomes Te Kā, a destructive lava monster, and her heart’s restoration becomes the plot’s driving force. Her metamorphosis brings to light themes of equilibrium and the fallout from environmental abuse.

14. Matai Vasa

Matai Vasa is a village elder in Moana who helps guide the community with wisdom and experience, maintaining the social fabric of Motunui. Despite having a smaller part than other characters, he represents the generational knowledge that upholds the island’s way of life.

