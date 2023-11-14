Is Dwayne Johnson returning for Disney’s live-action ‘Moana?’

Though some might call it inevitable, we finally have confirmation from the Rock himself that a Moana live-action adaptation is in the wings. But is your favorite demi-god making a comeback?

Over the past few years, Disney has started a systematic remake of its lineup. Whether it be a tale as old as time in Beauty and the Beast, the classic story of the beggar and the princess in Aladdin, or even the most challenging project in terms of visual language like The Lion King, the House of Mouse is sure to bring back its classics to the big screen in live-action form.

Now, Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that a live-action Moana is indeed in development. And the best part? We’re actually going to see the man sing the “You’re Welcome” song in makeup.

Will Dwayne Johnson be in the live-action Moana?

Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Johnson confirmed that a cinematic retelling of Moana is in the wings. He then treated the audience to a live impromptu rendition of “You’re Welcome.”

And if that wasn’t enough of a confirmation for fans, Dwayne took to X to announce that he’s indeed preparing to appear as Maui in the live-action Moana. “Sure, I sing in keys that don’t exist, but I sing from the soul,” The Rock wrote. “Live-action Moana is up next…”

So, there you have it, folks. It makes sense in more ways than one to bring back Johnson for this role. Not only would we be reluctant to accept anyone else as the voice of our favorite Polynesian demigod, but Johnson actually has the physique of Maui down, so we can’t wait to see what he can do with the character in costume and makeup.