Could Zendaya play Moana in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation? The rumors and predictions, explained

It’s no secret that the folks at Disney are in their live-action remake era. From Aladdin to The Little Mermaid and even The Lion King, the production studio remains committed to (somewhat) reimagining their staple tales, with a real-life rendering of Moana serving as the next in the Disney pipeline.

While questions about the need for a remake so soon after the original Moana’s 2016 release have run rampant, fans have nonetheless turned their attention to who might form the cast of the upcoming reboot. At this point, we do know that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson — who voiced Maui in the original opposite Auliʻi Cravalho’s Moana — is involved in the remake.

via Disney

In April, it was Johnson who revealed the existence of the film at a Disney Shareholders meeting, sharing his excitement around bringing Polynesian culture to the big screen once more. Aside from that announcement — which sees Moana join a long list of imminent live-action remakes from Snow White to Lilo & Stitch — details around the film’s broader cast remain unknown.

That, however, hasn’t stopped audiences from casting their votes as to who should portray the titular princess, who will grace the screen in June of 2025. If fans are to be believed, the role should go to Zendaya, but just how accurate is this casting wish?

Could Zendaya play Moana in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation?

Image via Walt Disney

With Johnson’s role as Maui already in the bag, speculation quickly arose that Zendaya would take on Moana, thanks to a fan-made trailer that went viral in August. Boasting over five million views, the teaser splices together live-action footage of coastal islands and seascapes reminiscent of the original Moana, though it’s worth noting that the clip is completely unverified.

Zendaya herself doesn’t even appear in the fan-made trailer, and her name is only mentioned in a title card towards the end of the clip. For his part, Johnson appears briefly, though his rendering appears to be the work of artificial intelligence. The caption of the video outlines that it is a “concept trailer,” so we can safely assume that at this point, Zendaya’s casting as Moana is more wishful thinking than an actual reality.

Zendaya herself also hasn’t confirmed the speculation, though her involvement in such a blockbuster would align with her previous roles in massive franchises like Dune and Spider-Man. In the more immediate future, Zendaya is set to appear opposite Josh O’Connor in Challengers, the latest film from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

While Zendaya’s role in Moana is at this stage unconfirmed, we do know that Auliʻi Cravalho will not reprise the character for a live-action remake. In May, the actress confirmed that while she won’t portray the princess, she is committed to finding the right fit for the role, and will serve as an executive producer for the Moana reboot.

Alongside Zendaya, actresses like Any Gabrielly and Siena Agudong have been named among the speculative choices for the titular role. In any case, fans will have to wait some time before any official confirmation of Moana’s cast, with a release date set for June 27, 2025.