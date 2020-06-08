Keanu Reeves Explains Why He Returned For The Matrix 4

The Matrix 4 is one of the most surprising sequel announcements this decade, given that the original trilogy wrapped up Neo’s story neatly way back in 2003, but this time next year, it will be a reality. Keanu Reeves will return to the role he made famous in 1999 and he recently opened up about what convinced him to revisit the series. And, no, it wasn’t a massive payday, despite what the cynics might claim.

Speaking to Empire, the John Wick actor revealed that the return of Lana Wachowski to the director’s chair and the “beautiful” screenplay she produced are what drew him to The Matrix 4.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

The Matrix 4‘s story remains a closely guarded secret, but Warner Bros. has been forthcoming about the cast and crew who are working on the project. Reeves will be joined by fellow returning star Carrie-Anne Moss and they’ll head-up an ensemble cast that also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff.

Wachowski penned the script in collaboration with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Her sister, Lily, with whom she co-created The Matrix, will not be involved with the fourth movie since she’s now semi-retired from filmmaking.

In the same Empire article, Moss chimed in on why she chose to sign on for the sequel, also citing the strength of the storytelling as a major factor:

“I never thought that it would happen. It was never on my radar at all. When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting.”

Like most movies that are in active development, The Matrix 4‘s shooting schedule has been disrupted by the coronavirus crisis, but Warner appears determined to stick to the May 21st, 2021 release date it previously announced for the pic. That being the case, we can no doubt expect some story details to emerge in the not-too-distant future, and we’ll let you know the moment they surface.