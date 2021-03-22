Keanu Reeves To Star In New Netflix Comic Book Movie

Keanu Reeves‘ best and most popular movies have mostly taken place in the action genre, with the Hollywood star having headlined some genuine classics over the last few decades including Point Break, Speed, The Matrix and John Wick, but he’s not against dipping his toes into other waters every so often.

Indeed, Reeves has featured in a number of sci-fi projects as well, and has even explained why he’s interested in the genre, but there’s barely a type of movie that he hasn’t shown up in. Admittedly, the comic book realm is one that he hasn’t frequented too often in cinema, but there’ve been increasingly loud calls for him to suit up in the MCU or DCEU at some point, and while that may indeed happen soon, it seems he’ll first be lending his talents to another cinematic universe based on a comic – the BRZRKR universe.

Yes, based on the series that he co-authored and co-created, Netflix is planning to bring the actor’s work to life via a live-action film and an anime series, with Reeves set to star in and produce both projects. Billed as a “brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages,” the comic follows a man “known only as ‘B’ (Reeves), who’s half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

Apparently, the plan is for the movie to come first, with the anime to follow after, further fleshing out the BRZRKR universe. No additional casting has been announced just yet, but with Reeves so heavily involved, you can be sure that more A-list talent will be boarding the franchise as well. Especially with it housed at Netflix, where it’s guaranteed to reach a massive audience.

Indeed, the streaming giant has been on the hunt for cinematic universes for a while now and has slowly been building a few of their own. The BRZRKR universe will slot in nicely with their current collection and you can be sure that multiple spinoffs, sequels, prequels, etc., are already being cooked up behind the scenes.

But for now, we can look forward to Keanu Reeves lending his talents to the live-action film/anime and as soon as we hear more on this hugely exciting project, we’ll certainly let you know.