Keanu Reeves’ Stuntman Says Everything We’ve Heard About Him Is 110% True

Keanu Reeves has turned into an absolute sensation over the past couple of years, mostly due to playing the titular character in the John Wick franchise, if not for the fact that he seems to be a good human being. And now, his stuntman has put our concerns to rest by confirming that, well, he really is as kind and humble as he appears.

Over the years, the folk on the internet have reached the conclusion that Keanu Reeves is one of the best celebrities out there. Not only is he a great performer and a talented actor, but he also carries himself with an amount of grace and dignity that few other people in the spotlight even aspire to imitate. After assuring the success of the John Wick trilogy, Keanu is set to reprise his role as Neo in the upcoming sequel to the Matrix film franchise, currently titled The Matrix 4. With so much going on in his life, especially career-wise, you’d think that the actor would have a difficult time maintaining his humility, but that hasn’t been the case at all.

But what about Keanu’s co-stars? Do they share the viewers and fans’ sentiments about him being a bona fide good and well-mannered individual? Well, according to Reeves’ stunt driver Jeremy Fry who worked with him through the entire John Wick series, he’s even more than that.

“He is a giver, he is selfless, he works tirelessly. Every good thing you’ve heard about him is 110% true,” He recently revealed.

Fry also appreciates the fact that Keanu isn’t the sort of actor who wants to do all their stunts and knows when to step aside and let the experts do their job.

“There was a shot where we wanted Keanu to slide up the camera and we wanted to… have the camera come right up to him,” He explained. “And we worked with him for a while on that one, and it’s a tricky one but he nailed it. He did such a good job on that. It’s always interesting to me when actors want to do their own stunts… when you have people who you can use and you won’t know that it’s not them. But Keanu, he completely gets that. He has never said, ‘I want to do that. I want to do it.’ He trusts Darren and [director Chad Stahelski] to make the best decision that they can and he knows that they will use him whenever they feel it’s appropriate and safe.”

Not that we needed anything to appreciate Keanu Reeves even more, but the fact that he manages to maintain such a respectful relationship with the cast and crew is absolutely admirable, to say the least. So much that, apparently, they’re willing to go out of their way to shower the actor with compliments and praise.