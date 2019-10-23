Keanu Reeves In Talks To Join The Fast & Furious Family
Is there a movie franchise that wouldn’t be improved by adding Keanu Reeves to it? He stole the show in Toy Story 4 as Duke Caboom, fans are desperate for him to take a role in the MCU and let’s face it, it’s obvious he would be a kickass Jedi. But it’s looking like the John Wick star might be heading somewhere with a bit more muscle under the hood, as he’s confirmed to have met with Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan to discuss him taking a role in the Fast & Furious franchise.
As we now know, he was originally supposed to have appeared in Hobbs & Shaw as the leader of terrorist group Eteon, which We Got This Covered reported on as an exclusive scoop earlier this year. Dwayne Johnson later revealed that due to scheduling commitments, Reeves was unable to take the part, but they may still be keeping the role reserved for him in a future movie. Eteon in Hobbs & Shaw was just a disembodied voice, remember, indicating that he’ll return in either a Hobbs & Shaw sequel or a mainline Fast & Furious film.
In fact, Morgan discussed his plans for Reeves in a recent interview promoting the pic’s home release, confirming that the actor’s now in talks for a role:
“I sat down with [Reeves] and we’re talking about. I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time. We’re just trying to find… the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure.”
Let’s hope they can squeeze him in. Right now, it looks like Reeves is going to have a bonanza 2020, as he’ll be working on John Wick: Chapter 4, The Matrix 4 and Bill & Ted Face the Music, as well as appearing in virtual form in highly-anticipated video game Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s hoping he makes time for Fast & Furious, too, though, as I’d love to see what he can do with a villainous role.
Source: ScreenRant
