Keanu Reeves is a man with many memes and nice moments to his name and it is no surprise another has come up.

The Canadian thespian sat down for an interview with Esquire about his storied career — and its recent resurgence. In the interview, Reeves revealed he took a page from the book of Samuel L. Jackson — who has admitted he likes to watch himself work — and went to see the most recent installment of his John Wick series with a friend, in contrast to the private screening room setting that many actors might choose.

“I didn’t know if I was going to get the chance to do another one and I just wanted to see if people liked it,” Reeves said. “It was cool when people started laughing during the knife fight in the opening. I went with a friend … I wanted to be with an audience because I didn’t know if I would get to see it again or another one would happen. I wanted to soak it in, to see it on the big screen. These movies are made for the big screen. We even got some popcorn too.”

The feature also featured a quote from his Matrix Resurrections co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, who gave evidence of what we’ve suspected about Reeves — that he’s a solid dude.

“His work ethic is unlike anyone I’ve ever met, and I’ve seen it up close,” Moss declared. “He trains harder, works harder, cares more, always asks more and more questions to understand the depth of what we’re doing.”

