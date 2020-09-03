Here’s How Keanu Reeves Could Look As The MCU’s New Wolverine

With Hugh Jackman’s record-breaking tenure as the Wolverine seemingly over, all eyes have turned on who’ll be next to wield the claws. Could Disney cast a total unknown as Jackman was back in 1999? Or should they instead opt for a big name? Instagram artist BossLogic evidently favours the latter. Their new fan art, which you can see below, imagines how John Wick star Keanu Reeves could look as Wolverine.

Keanu Reeves as Wolverine, that’d be quite a way to reboot the character. Would Reeves have the physique for the role? He’s tall, slender, and very keen on martial arts. Not a body-builder though, so perhaps not the best fit for the human tank that is Wolverine. Ultimately it’s neither here nor there, as in all likelihood it’ll always be a fantasy.

However, even if that casting dream is out of reach, there’s still a very real chance Reeves could appear in the MCU. The actor has reportedly been in talks (for what seems like an eternity) to join the franchise in some capacity, with the most likely bet as a rebooted Ghost Rider. Post-Endgame there are plenty of vacancies for new stars. RDJ is gone, Chris Evans is gone, the Jackman is gone, admittedly in a different movie, but the point stands. There’s plenty of room for Keanu.

Like this Wolverine fan art? Leave a comment with your impressions in the comments section below. Impressions on the fan art, not the three impersonations of notable persons you can do. Don’t do those. Can you even do an impression when your audience can’t hear you? I’m going to nip this tangent in the bud for it spirals out of control any further.