Keanu Reportedly Asking For A Big Role In The MCU If He Agrees To Play Ghost Rider

If any big name franchise had the opportunity to sign up Keanu Reeves for a major role, you’d better believe that they’d grab it with two hands. After all, both of cinema’s premiere shared universes seem to be in a constant battle for his services, with Marvel and DC regularly in talks with the beloved actor. And even though Constantine has found itself back in the headlines as the movie celebrates its fifteenth anniversary at the same time speculation surrounding a sequel has restarted, Marvel might have gotten the jump on their perennial rivals this time.

We recently learned that talks between Reeves and Marvel Studios had moved to the advanced stage of negotiations, with the 55 year-old reportedly keen on the idea that the Johnny Blaze version of Ghost Rider could be the role that finally convinces him to join the world’s biggest franchise – after Kevin Feige previously admitted that they approach him for almost every movie that the studio makes.

Of course, fans are already more than on board with the idea of seeing the John Wick star assuming the mantle of the Spirit of Vengeance and while it’s still yet to be confirmed if he’ll officially sign up for the role, we’ve now heard that Reeves wants to play a prominent part in the MCU if he agrees to tackle Ghost Rider. According to our intel – which comes from the same sources who told us a She-Hulk show is in the works for Disney Plus and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – not only does the actor want his own solo franchise, but he also wants to headline a Midnight Sons spinoff and have a big presence in the MCU’s future.

A Midnight Sons movie has been rumored to be in the works for a while now, of course, and Marvel would no doubt be happy to acquiesce to Keanu Reeves’ demands if it results in him joining the franchise. While we likely won’t hear any official news on this for a while, even on paper the idea of his Ghost Rider heading an all-star lineup that could potentially involve the likes of Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, the Punisher and Blade as they embark on a supernatural adventure is a mouth-watering prospect.