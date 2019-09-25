Marvel Reportedly Wants To Do A Midnight Sons Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a whole lot bigger. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Jonah Hill was being eyed for a role in The Batman and that The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff, both of which were confirmed this week – Kevin Feige really likes the idea of a Midnight Sons movie. Though it’s not something that would happen anytime soon, the introduction of the crime-fighting squad to the MCU would certainly be interesting.

For those who don’t know, the Midnight Sons is a team of superheroes who were established by Marvel Comics back in the early nineties. The supernatural team of vigilantes includes members such as Hellstrom, Jennifer Kale, Morbius, Werewolf by Night, Doctor Strange and Ghost Riders Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze. They first appeared way back in Ghost Rider (Vol. 3) #28 in August 1992, though it’s unclear right now if Marvel would use the exact same line-up as in the comics or make some changes.

In the source material, the team was formed by Ketch and Blaze after a vision in which they learned that the Mother of All Demons was being resurrected and had to be dealt with. Again, Feige and his team could alter that a bit or stick closely to the page. Right now, we haven’t been told anything other than that the studio is interested in doing something with the property on the big screen.

With Doctor Strange already in the MCU though, Hellstrom coming to Hulu and Werewolf by the Night said to be on the way, too, it’s not hard to see why Marvel might be looking into a Midnight Sons movie. Especially since we’ve heard they also have big plans for Ghost Rider in the franchise. Of course, with Morbius housed up over at Sony, it’s unlikely that Kevin Feige would be able to include him, but once we learn more on what the studio has planned, we’ll be sure to let you know.