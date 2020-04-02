MCU Fans Now Campaigning For Keanu Reeves To Play Ghost Rider

Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood – there’s even a scientific theory to explain why – and the actor’s stock has arguably never been higher after a string of critically-acclaimed roles in recent years. After production on The Matrix 4 was halted due to the Coronavirus, Keanu Reeves Day at your local theater may no longer be happening, but there’s no doubt that the 55 year-old is already planning his next career move.

The general consensus is that it’s just a matter of time before Reeves signs on to one of the industry’s premiere comic book franchises, with both Marvel and DC desperate to acquire his services. Kevin Feige has admitted in the past that there’s always a spot open for him in the MCU, while their rivals over at Warner Bros. are said to be looking into the possibility of reviving Constantine for either a solo return, or as the figurehead of Justice League Dark.

We recently reported that Ghost Rider was the latest potential role that the John Wick star was discussing with Marvel, which immediately led to fan art depicting how awesome of a prospect it was, and now folks have taken to social media to give their overwhelming support to the idea, and you can see some of the reactions below.

Keanu Reeves is rumored to play Ghost Rider and I’m REALLY hoping this falls through. That’s a perfect casting — Gaelic-Fella ☘️✨ (@Kieran_C_Bates) March 31, 2020

KEANU REEVES COMO GHOST RIDER? COUNT ME THE FUCK IN — Afia os Dentes (@dan9nth) March 30, 2020

If Keanu Reeves becomes ghost rider that be so badass honestly (aside from his obvious good looks it probably will be a good film cause he’s a action guy!!! ) — Not Zack Fox (@Skipplee1) March 27, 2020

Yo Keanu Reeves would make such a dope Ghost Rider, I hope this happens 🤞😢 — cloudrunner (@_stevencano) March 26, 2020

We really need Keanu Reeves as Johnny Blaze Ghost Rider, @MarvelStudios make it a dark fantasy, R rating isn’t necessary really — Austin Daniels #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@AustinDanielsDC) March 26, 2020

DEAR GOD KEANU REEVES AS GHOST RIDER IN THE MCU MY BODY AND SOUL ARE READY. — Chris J. Davis (@chrisjdavis) March 26, 2020

I'm 1000% down for a Keanu Reeves Ghost Rider — Julius A. Simmons (@simmons2036) March 25, 2020

Just throwing this out there, Keanu Reeves should be Ghost Rider in the MCU. — Samuel David (@SamuelDPhoto) March 26, 2020

A little context here, President at Marvel Studios said publicly that they talk to Keanu Reeves about EVERY Marvel movie to see if he’s interested. Ghost Rider is a name that has been set to appear in the coming slate of movies, it seems inevitable at this point. — Chris Salts (@ChrisSalts) March 26, 2020

Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider? Make it so, Marvel. — Proteem Bhaduri (@piquant_prose) March 28, 2020

There’s been plenty of speculation making the rounds recently that Ghost Rider is one of the many properties Marvel are looking to reboot as part of their shared universe, having regained the rights from Sony back in 2013, but so far all we’ve seen is the Robbie Reyes version of the character appear in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., who was also set to headline a Hulu series before it was canceled.

We’ve already seen Nicolas Cage tackle Johnny Blaze, but almost a decade has passed since then, and now could be the ideal time for someone like Keanu Reeves to step into the shoes of an all-new Ghost Rider as part of the MCU.