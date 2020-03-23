Marvel May Have Finally Found An MCU Role For Keanu Reeves

Given both his status as the internet’s current favorite actor, as well as someone who hasn’t been shy in starring in a franchise or two, it seems incredible that Keanu Reeves still hasn’t signed on to a big budget comic book series. Sure, he headlined Constantine back in 2005, but that was only a modest hit. Though it did go on to develop a cult following in the years since and there’ve been rumors of a sequel doing the rounds recently.

After appearing in Toy Story 4 though, Reeves’ next four movies are all sequels, as he reprises three of his career-defining roles in Bill & Ted Face the Music, The Matrix 4 and John Wick: Chapter 4, the latter two of which are set to release on the same day provided the Coronavirus doesn’t interfere with plans, as well as a bizarre-looking cameo appearance in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

We’ve reported previously that Marvel and DC are in a constant tug-of-war for the actor’s services, with Kevin Feige admitting that they speak to him for a role in virtually every project that they have in development, and now we’ve heard that not only is Keanu Reeves closer than ever to signing on to the MCU, but he may have even decided what role he’s going to play.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians of the Galaxy were set to cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow, all of which were correct – Reeves is in talks with Marvel about playing the Johnny Blaze incarnation of Ghost Rider. While nothing is set in stone just yet, the Speed star is definitely said to be interested and it’s merely the latest of the many potential parts for him in the franchise that are being discussed.

Of course, Marvel haven’t exactly been shy in making it known that they want him to be involved in their shared universe, and Keanu Reeves definitely seems like a good fit for Ghost Rider. But again, the actor hasn’t signed on just yet. Though with the studio said to be very interested in working with him, it seems like only a matter of time now before things are made official between The Matrix star and Marvel – be it for the role of Blaze or a different one.