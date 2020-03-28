Keanu Reeves Will Reportedly Lead Justice League Dark Movie As Constantine

Back in the days before Warner Bros. established the DCEU to give their superhero properties a unified creative direction and cohesion, the studio would greenlight virtually any character that had the potential to make them money, with the very mixed results giving us both the Dark Knight Trilogy and notorious misfires like Green Lantern and Jonah Hex.

There were also several movies that never managed to escape development hell, with George Miller’s abandoned Justice League Mortal perhaps the most famous, but their occult-based opposites were also the subject of a failed attempt to make it to the big screen. Guillermo del Toro was originally attached to Justice League Dark in 2012 before eventually departing four years later, while replacement Doug Liman was on board for less than a year before he too walked away, leaving the project with an uncertain future.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who said a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max and a Swamp Thing movie is in the works (which Bloody Disgusting has confirmed) – that not only is Justice League Dark back on the table, but Warner Bros. want Keanu Reeves to lead the team by reprising his role as Constantine.

While nothing is set in stone just yet, this does make sense on a lot of levels. Both Marvel and DC are desperate to get Reeves in one of their comic book flicks, and Warner Bros. may have the upper hand in securing his services with a Constantine sequel recently reported to be in the works. The John Wick star has also admitted that he’d love to play the character again, and having a huge name like Reeves leading Justice League Dark would instantly generate tons of interest in the movie, as well as creating the possibility of launching a new standalone Constantine franchise at the same time.