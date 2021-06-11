Kevin Bacon Joins Toxic Avenger Reboot In Villainous Role

Troma’s cult classic The Toxic Avenger is getting a remake and the cast continues to grow, with The Hollywood Reporter bringing word today that none other than Kevin Bacon has now joined the project in a villainous role.

For those unaware, the 1984 original focused on health club janitor Melvin, who’s chased by gym rat bullies and falls into a barrel of toxic waste. After he emerges, he gains massive muscles and superhuman strength, but also finds himself transformed into a hideous monster. Despite this, he uses his new abilities to battle the criminal underworld in his small town in New Jersey.

Of course, Toxie has always shown himself to be more popular than his B-movie origins might suggest, and it looks like the studio is hoping to make the character more mainstream now, with Bacon joining a cast that already includes Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood and Jacob Tremblay.

Unfortunately, further details on Bacon’s role in the pic remain unclear, but the reboot is certainly in good hands, with Blue Ruin‘s Macon Blair directing and writing. Original director Lloyd Kaufman has already praised his vision for the property, too, ensuring us that fans won’t be disappointed. And with the cast that’s being assembled, it looks like he may be right.

The Toxic Avenger reboot will begin shooting in Bulgaria later this month, and with such a stacked ensemble now on board, you can bet that the rest of the roles will be filled out with notable names as well. But tell us, who else would you like to see join the project? Sound off in the usual place below and as always, watch this space for more.