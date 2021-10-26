Kevin Costner’s Fans Created A Petition To Get The Actor In A Holiday Film

Kevin Costner‘s fans took the matter into their own hands and created a petition suggesting the actor’s next role. In it, fans are requesting Costner to partake in something he’s never done before: a holiday film.

Although the petition creation date is unclear, the reason why it made headlines is because of the many signatures it has gained within the past few days.

The petition, which has been signed by over 3000 people, reads, “Fans around the world are signing a petition to let Kevin Costner know that his fans are interested in him considering adding a holiday movie to his list of films.”

Costner, who has won a stream of awards including an Oscar and a Golden Globes, has 63 acting credits on his resume which began in the 1980s according to IMDb.

He currently portrays the character John Dutton in Yellowstone. The series, which began in 2018, follows the conflicts Dutton, the seventh-generation owner of Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, faces including shared borders of a large cattle ranch, land developers, and Native reservations. The show’s last season premiered in 2020.

If you want to join the thousands of others who want to make this holiday wish a reality, click this link right here.