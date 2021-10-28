Kevin Feige Addresses The Possibility Of Another Spider-Man Split With Sony

As the only one of the ‘Big Five’ Hollywood studios that don’t have an in-house streaming service, Sony recently entered into an agreement with Disney that would see countless legacy titles made available on either Hulu or Disney Plus, including the entirety of the Spider-Man back catalogue and Venom once they finish up first-run stints on Netflix.

That only served to strengthen the bond between the two parties, a far cry from where we found ourselves in the summer of 2019, when fans were crestfallen at Sony actively removing Tom Holland’s web-slinger from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after deciding they didn’t want or need Kevin Feige’s help anymore.

Thankfully, the warring parties kissed and made up, but certain supporters will constantly live in fear that it may yet happen again. However, during an interview with Empire Magazine, Feige sought to assuage those doubts by stating his belief that Sony and Marvel are in it for the long haul.

“I was mentally preparing to emotionally separate from it. I didn’t love it, but it is what it is. And then, thankfully, it came back together. I don’t anticipate us going through that emotional roller coaster, or putting fans through that emotional roller coaster, again.”

That’s good to know, especially when Sony rebranded its entire mythology as Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, but at least it’s sounding as though the top brass will continue to play nice and allow Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to jump between the MCU and whatever Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter and the rest are up to.