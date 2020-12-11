Kevin Feige Promises That News On Blade Is Coming Very Soon

Yesterday brought an avalanche of news surrounding the immediate future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it would be an understatement to say that Kevin Feige came out all guns blazing with some major reveals.

To recap, we saw a new trailer for WandaVision and the first footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Ms. Marvel, while even more Disney Plus exclusives were announced. Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn are returning for Secret Invasion, Don Cheadle will suit up again for Armor Wars and rising star Dominique Throne will play Riri Williams in Ironheart.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and animated spinoff I Am Groot are both coming to Disney Plus in 2022 as well, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania got an official title, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan were added to Captain Marvel 2, and Fantastic Four found a director in Jon Watts.

Mahershala Ali Becomes The MCU's Blade In Incredible New Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you might expect, the internet has gone into absolute meltdown at almost every single one of these bombshells, but one notable absentee was Mahershala Ali’s Blade. The reboot was first announced last summer, but development seems to have been moving along rather slowly, with nobody else even attached to the project yet apart from the leading man himself. However, Feige warned that it won’t be long until we get some substantial updates.

“As we announced at Comic-Con last year, we’re moving ahead with Blade, starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. The development and storylines are coming together, and we’ll have announcements very, very soon.”

Not a lot of people were even asking about Blade given the sugar rush of excitement that Marvel Studios spooned into the mouths of their fans yesterday, but based on how Phase Four is shaping up having expanded with a couple of new additions, the Daywalker probably won’t be coming to the big screen until mid-2023 at the earliest.