Watch: The Dynamic Duo Returns In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer

Disney’s Investor Day event is bringing all kinds of announcements from the Mouse House our way, including a ton of Marvel news. Case in point: MCU fans have been waiting for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series for a long time, but unfortunately, it was held up due to the pandemic. We’ve been left unsure when we were finally going to get to see it, but now we know it’s coming in March. And the release date was announced along with our first full trailer for the show.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, with the pair adjusting to life without Steve Rogers around following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Memorably, Old Man Cap handed his shield and legacy as Captain America over to Sam at the end of that movie, and this trailer gives us a taste of how heavily the burden of being the new Sentinel of Liberty will weigh on the Falcon’s head.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Promo Poster Offers Great Look At The Title Duo's Costumes 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not to make it sound too heavy, though, as this 2-minute preview is a total blast, teasing an all-out action thriller of a superhero series. WandaVision looks epic, but Falcon is our first real taste of just how big budget and cinematic these Disney Plus Marvel shows will be. For instance, the high-scale action scenes we get glimpses of here could genuinely come from a Captain America film.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will pit the dynamic duo against an old enemy. Namely, Daniel Bruhl’s Baron Zemo, who’s briefly glimpsed in this trailer. We also see someone in an adapted Captain America suit appearing at a football game. This is Wyatt Russell’s John Walker (U.S. Agent in the comics), who’ll be chosen as the government’s pick for Rogers’ successor over Wilson. Emily Van Camp also returns as Sharon Carter, though she unfortunately doesn’t appear in the promo.