Kevin Feige calls ‘Endgame’ the final ‘Avengers’ movie

Up until the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the four highest-grossing installments in the 27-film history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were Avengers movies, although Earth’s Mightiest Heroes still hold the top two spots despite Tom Holland’s third solo outing passing Joss Whedon’s opener and Age of Ultron.

Endgame was an incredible achievement on almost every level, wrapping up over a decade of storytelling in suitably spectacular fashion, and it briefly became the biggest hit in the history of cinema before James Cameron’s Avatar ended up reclaiming the crown. Everybody is expecting the band to get back together eventually, but Kevin Feige may have cast some doubt on the notion.

During recent Disney Plus debutant Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Eternals, the company’s chief creative officer claimed that Endgame would be the “final” Avengers epic, which is an interesting choice of words from somebody who meticulously plans out every single syllable they utter in a public forum.

“Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now past their tenth anniversary and with the release of the final Avengers movie, we’ve finally completed a 22-movie Infinity Saga.”

Obviously, this flies in the face of what Feige said before, when he effectively guaranteed that the Avengers will be brought together at least once more in the future, and the overwhelming majority of fans are fully expecting a new roster to suit up and ride into battle against Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror eventually.