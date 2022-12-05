Kevin Feige calls the ‘Ant-Man’ franchise peak MCU, but skeptics aren’t entirely convinced

No offense to anyone involved in the first two installments, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man franchise has never really been regarded as unmissable in the grand scheme of the franchise’s goings-on.

That’s not to say that either of the pint-sized blockbusters are bad movies, but Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and his cohorts haven’t exactly been dealing with stakes that require an Avengers-sized assist, at least until Quantumania arrives. If we ignore the pandemic-afflicted trio of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals, then Ant-Man and its sequel still rank as the lowest-grossing MCU films to have released since the end of Phase One, indicating their relatively lowly status.

However, Kevin Feige is adamant that the tiny superhero and his assorted associates deserve to be regarded as dwelling among the top tier of the MCU’s long and illustrious history, as he stated at the weekend’s CCXP convention. That being said, it’s not exactly a sentiment that’s been unanimously shared among the fandom, many of whom hadn’t really given the trilogy much thought until Quantumania promised to up the ante significantly.

I think Kevin mainly means that it's at the peak of the MCU in other words that it's gonna be an important entry moving forward in this saga and probably the best Ant-Man film, I can't wait to see it February — Melvin Potter (@TheGladDevil) December 5, 2022

Ant-Man is probably at the peak because the rest of the MCU is at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. — Clint A Matthews (@ClintAMatthews1) December 4, 2022

We all know the REAL reason why the Ant-Man franchise is peak.. https://t.co/8aZ2oeXtVT pic.twitter.com/FQCdOm3FRd — Matt Murdock (@ZeroYear97) December 4, 2022

Specifically though, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2 and No Way Home are all easily more fun than Ant-Man 2



I think Quantumania is going to be a new peak for the Multiverse Saga, but Phase 4 deserves more credit here ha — Ben Gibbons (@BenjaminBlogs) December 3, 2022

If Quantumania is the peak for Ant-Man in the MCU, I guess this'll be his last solo movie. — ‎𝕞𝕠𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕫 (@moviepollz) December 4, 2022

Might honestly be the worst MCU superhero suit yet… like what about the suit says "Ant-Man?” You look at Cap’s suit, Spider-Man’s suit, the Black Panther suit… they all embody the name they’re representing. But this? This just sucks. Go back to the ANT-MAN 1 suit. https://t.co/II5AWHaaDd — Nick Poulimenakos (@NickMenakos) December 3, 2022

It would be fair to assume that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will end up as the top-earning entry of the three, if only for the intrigue and excitement that comes with seeing Jonathan Majors introduce the Multiverse Saga’s big bad Kang the Conqueror to the masses. Maybe then will opinion on Scott Lang’s solo adventures go up in the estimation of its detractors, but for now the jury is out.