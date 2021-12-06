Kevin Feige confirms Charlie Cox will be the MCU’s Daredevil, but doesn’t say when

Ever since Netflix canceled Daredevil in November 2018, fans have kept their fingers firmly crossed in the hopes that when the character was inevitably reabsorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox would retain the role.

We’ve heard rumors to that effect literally dozens of times over the last three years, and things really began to heat up when his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home was widely taken to be a foregone conclusion. Now, it looks as though his supporters are getting exactly what they wished for.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Kevin Feige confirmed that if and when we see the Man Without Fear again, Cox is going to be the person under the costume.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Now, the most interesting takeaway from this is that the Marvel head honcho doesn’t actively say that Cox is guaranteed to show up sooner rather than later, he’s merely admitting that nobody else is going to be cast when Daredevil shows up on our screens again.

Of course, Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters next week, so we’ll definitely be finding out in short order whether or not Matt Murdock’s long-awaited MCU comeback is happening. Daredevil fans can at least sleep easy, safe in the knowledge that they’re getting what they wanted.