Kevin Feige has the MCU’s future planned as far ahead as Phase Seven

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin the MCU‘s fifth Phase, which is currently set to run until Blade in the fall of 2024. The dust will have barely settled on that before we begin Phase Six, beginning with Deadpool 3 and ending with Avengers: Secret Wars in summer 2026.

That’s a lot of MCU to get through, though in keeping with Marvel Studios’ reputation for planning ahead, it sounds like Kevin Feige has got big plans beyond that. Speaking at the Quantumania virtual press conference, he was asked what else was coming, and responded in typically cryptic fashion.

“We work in about three phases at a time… Three phases together, as we all know, make a saga.”

Feige is referring to the Multiverse Saga, which seems set to revolve around Kang the Conqueror screwing with reality as he journeys through various universes. But beyond that?

Well, the obvious next step is for the MCU to focus on the X-Men. Marvel Studios has been busily establishing mutants over its 2022 projects, with Patrick Stewart as Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Kamala Khan revealed as a mutant in Ms. Marvel, Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and confirming that Hugh Jackman will be strapping the claws back on as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Expect further mutants to turn up as Marvel slowly reveals its plans, eventually culminating in a full-on X-Men MCU movie that is guaranteed to be one of the most hyped releases in years. Though many are beginning to get superhero movie fatigue, we suspect that the X-Gene will give the MCU a shot in the arm.

Let’s hope we get more details soon.