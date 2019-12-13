Kevin Feige Says The Next Major MCU Event Movie’s Already In The Works

Coming off the back of Avengers: Endgame, the MCU is taking a break from major crossover events for the next few years, with upcoming movies and TV shows focusing on either building up new characters or furthering existing franchises. But this is the Marvel universe we’re talking about, and fans know to expect another big multi-superhero blockbuster to arrive at some point in the near future.

Now, for the first time, this is something that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed. While speaking to Brazilian site Omelete at CCXP recently, the producer teased the game plan for Phase 4 of the franchise and repeated something he’s said before, about taking each project as it comes.

“The MCU is all interconnected, but we really focus on one movie at a time. We’re going to make the best Black Widow movie we can possibly make, the best Eternals movie we can make, the best Shang-Chi, the best Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther…and keep evolving their stories.”

However, he then promised that there’s a larger storyline at work once again that’s heading towards another crossover event, which Feige assures us is already in the works.

“Then, yes, it is always fun to see them come together in a master plan. Which is, I promise you well-underway.”

Just as we didn’t know that Thanos and the hunt for the Infinity Stones was the thrust of the Infinity Saga until a few movies in, we’ll likely have to wait a while before we can see the shape of Phases 4 and 5 start to form, as well. Fans already have various theories about who the next big bad could be though, ranging from Doctor Doom to Galactus to Kang the Conqueror.

As for the next MCU event movie, that’ll presumably be Avengers 5, which has been discussed before. Though the original six either died or retired in Endgame, many of the second generation heroes are still operational and they’ll no doubt be joined by Phase 4’s stars for the next team-up flick. And if it’s already well underway, fingers crossed that means it’s not too many years out from hitting theaters.