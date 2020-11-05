Kevin Feige Reportedly Wants The Majority Of The Avengers To Be Female

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke may have mocked it, and a lot of fans agreed that it felt forced and more than a little cloying, but when the female Avengers assembled for their big moment during Endgame‘s final battle, it did at least establish that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has plenty of strength in depth when it comes to launching a potential A-Force spinoff.

It may have taken the franchise 20 movies to put a female superhero in the title thanks to Ant-Man and the Wasp, with following installment Captain Marvel the first to have a female character as the main lead, but Kevin Feige isn’t wasting any time in making it clear that the women have just as important a part to play in the MCU’s future as the men do.

Black Widow and Captain Marvel 2 mark the second and third comic book blockbusters with females taking charge, while Natalie Portman and Elizabeth Olsen will have second billing in Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness respectively, and Eternals will no doubt position Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek at the forefront of the marketing.

On Disney Plus, meanwhile, we’ll see Kate Bishop headline Hawkeye along with She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel getting their own shows. Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman claims that Feige is planning on going one step further and wants to make the majority of the Avengers women the next time that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are forced into action. Over on his Patreon page, he shared the following: “Feige wants a majority of female Avengers.”

Letitia Wright has already hinted that the A-Force spinoff could be a lot further along than first thought, but there’s definitely a balancing act to be struck here and the focus should always be on making the best movie possible and not relying on the gender percentages to guarantee success.