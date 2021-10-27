Kevin Feige Reveals The Multiverse Was Always Part Of His Plan For The MCU

Kevin Feige has remained several steps ahead of both audiences and the competition ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first established, and we’ve got no idea how far into the future the company’s Chief Creative Officer has laid out his plans.

Building the Infinity Saga from the ground up across a decade and having it all tie together to culminate in the epic double-header of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame was one thing, but introducing the concept of the multiverse at the same time the franchise expands into episodic television on Disney Plus is something else altogether.

The sheer level of meticulous planning that must go into ensuring everything neatly first together is nothing short of mind-boggling, especially when you consider that Marvel Studios has upwards of 30 projects currently in various stages of development and production.

As it turns out, the multiverse was always part of Feige’s masterplan as he revealed in a new interview with Empire Magazine, when he was reflecting on the surreal coincidences surrounding a pair of Phase Four projects.

“It’s absolutely surreal to be working on a Doctor Strange movie with Sam Raimi in one part of the office, and then working on a Spider-Man movie with Jon Watts and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock in another room. That has been a mind-blowing part of the last 10 years of my life. Everything we do at Marvel is based on a small group of people sitting around a table going, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if…?’. The multiverse was always a part of that because it’s such a big part of the story in the comics.”

Of course, we knew that Feige was hardly making this stuff up as he went along, but sitting on the concept of the multiverse for thirteen years before introducing just goes to show the long term plan behind the MCU, and it’s the ultimate Hollywood example of holding your wad.