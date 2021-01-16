Kevin Feige Says It’s Sad That Iron Man Won’t Meet Fantastic Four In The MCU

There’s so much excitement to come in Phase 4 of the MCU and beyond, with various iconic Marvel characters set to make their debuts in the franchise. For one, the Fantastic Four are coming home soon, with a(nother) reboot of the First Family announced to be happening last month. As thrilling as this is, some fans might lament the fact that it couldn’t materialize sooner, as at this point, the Four won’t be able to rub shoulders with the original Avengers.

While speaking with CinemaBlend, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked whether he felt it was sad that Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man won’t be able to meet Mr. Fantastic AKA Reed Richards on the big screen now, following the former’s death in Avengers: Endgame, when the pair go way back in the comics. And here’s what Feige had to say in response:

“Yes. I mean, there’s… you know, as the comics have always done, you inherit the continuity that is the point in time of that ongoing story, and that’s where we are. So yes.”

Having said that, the producer went on to stress that fans should be psyched by all the awesome stuff coming our way over the next few years rather than feeling sad about those crossovers that aren’t able to happen.

“I spend more time thinking about being excited about seeing things than I do [spend being] sad about not seeing things.”

While it’s true that Tony Stark is dead, and Downey Jr. has heavily suggested he’s done with the franchise, there is the potential for him to return nevertheless. At the same time as the Fantastic Four announcement, Marvel confirmed that an Ironheart TV series is on the way, with Dominique Thorne playing Riri Williams, the teen genius who has an A.I. of Tony as her JARVIS in the comics. So, all is not lost for those hoping for more of Iron Man.

As for Reed Richards, we don’t yet know who’ll be filling the role in the MCU, though it’s widely believed that it’s John Krasinski’s to lose, with his wife Emily Blunt the top choice for Invisible Woman. Whoever ends up portraying the Fantastic Four, though, they’ll no doubt be major players going forward and will get to encounter countless other heroes – just not Iron Man.