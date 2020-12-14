Robert Downey Jr. Says He’s Done All He Can With Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are always going be inextricably linked after the actor played the title character in the movie that launched the shared universe, which quickly evolved into the biggest and most popular franchise the industry had ever seen, with the actor’s Tony Stark positioned as the marquee name among the constantly expanding roster of superheroes.

The 55 year-old made ten appearances as the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist in eleven years, despite his solo trilogy wrapping up in 2013, and remained the focal point of the MCU until he made the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. Almost all of the major plot beats throughout the entire Infinity Saga connected to Iron Man in some way, and his shadow will continue to loom over the series for some time yet thanks to recently announced Disney Plus shows Armor Wars and Ironheart.

However, because nobody really stays dead in comic books or their movie adaptations except Batman’s parents and Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben, rumors have constantly been making the rounds about a potential return to the MCU, especially with the multiverse set to present the ideal storytelling opportunity to make it happen without compromising Endgame‘s finale.

In a recent interview, Downey Jr. appeared to pour cold water on the idea by admitting he’s done all that he can with the career-defining role, and now is the time to move forward and evolve.

“I had an incredible ten-year run that was creatively satisfying. I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have. I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven’t done before. Evolving is key, the worst thing you can do is get in your own way. Just in the matter of me wanting to be a fit father, husband, and citizen, it’d be irresponsible of me to not keep my eye ahead so I can prepare my mind for what’s to come and the transition.”

Another couple of box office bombs on the scale of Dolittle and he might change his mind, but for now it seems as though Robert Downey Jr. is content with Iron Man having made his final stand in Endgame as he embraces the latest chapter of a career that started half a century ago.