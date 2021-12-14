Kevin Feige teases Harry Styles’ MCU future

If somebody had told you a few months back that Harry Styles was being set up for a major role in the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos’ brother, then there’s a distinctly high probability that you wouldn’t have believed them in the slightest.

And yet, that’s where we find ourselves after the first post-credits scene of Eternals introduced the former One Direction member as Eros, who also goes by the alias of Starfox. Director Chloe Zhao always envisioned the budding actor as part of the story, and it’s just a shame that the surprise was ruined weeks ahead of schedule.

During the red carpet premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kevin Feige was asked by Entertainment Tonight what the future holds for Styles in the MCU, and the company’s chief creative officer did what he always does; namely, an informative and somewhat lengthy answer that doesn’t reveal much at all.

“That was a fun one. That was a fun teaser tag at the end of the movie. We have a lot of fans, outside the studio of course, but within the studio, of Starfox; of that character Eros. So as the MCU has continued into the Cosmic arena, there are ideas.”

Stylized Eternals Poster Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters two months before Eternals and has a sequel in development, so fans will be hoping that the intergalactic epic follows suit. It may be the worst-reviewed installment in MCU history, but a rapturous reception from audiences and a box office haul that’s set to pass $400 million by the end of the week is a solid return that could lead to further adventures.