Kevin Feige teases the return of the Avengers in ‘The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Secret Wars’

Even though Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has a director, screenwriter, villain, and release date in place, we’ve got a whole lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe content to get through before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are assembled again.

As much as fans love to theorize and predict what’s going to happen when Jonathan Majors’ big bad hands the all-star superhero team their asses on a silver platter, we’ve still got at least Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, Blade, Thunderbolts, Deadpool 3, and Fantastic Four to come before we even reach the fifth crossover epic’s May 2025 debut.

We haven’t even mentioned Secret Invasion, season 2 of Loki, Echo, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, either, all of which are expected to hit streaming before The Kang Dynasty lands on the big screen. Expect many breadcrumbs to be dropped between now and then, with Kevin Feige revealing to Deadline that he’s optimistic fans will be pick up on the many hints that nod towards the potential direction of the story.

“Well I think people pick up what we’re putting down sometimes. We take our cues from the comics and, yes, introducing as many characters as we can from the comics is what I’ve spent the last 22 years doing. And those are among the many we’ve introduced.”

Trying to top the mammoth Endgame is a huge challenge for everyone involved, but based on the reception to Kang generated by the recent Quantumania teaser, taking on the multiversal conqueror demands the biggest Avengers movie yet. Secret Wars may have been pushed back, but The Kang Dynasty stands firm, and the only bad news is that it’s still two and half years away.