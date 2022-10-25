Paul Rudd reveals if he’s planning to climb up Kang’s butt in ‘Ant-Man 3’

He might be the current holder of the Sexiest Man Alive title and a Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero, but Paul Rudd will never be able to escape the fan theory suggesting he simply win the battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame by climbing up Thanos’ butt and expanding to Giant-Man size.

It’s even sort of been addressed in-canon as part of the Avengers: Quantum Encounter short film screened as part of the Disney Cruise experience, and its reared its head once more as we begin the buildup to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next year. The first trailer dropped yesterday, and fans are already worried that Rudd’s Scott Lang may not make it out alive, but he’s once again been forced to confront the most unhygienic of scenarios in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I know what you’re talking about, a way to kill Thanos. And that some people consider it a missed opportunity. Well, I guess you’ll just have to see the next one. I don’t know if you can take Kang out that way either, Kang’s pretty tough, and I gotta assume all parts of him are tough.”

Knowing how the MCU loves to wink at its audience from time to time, we wouldn’t be surprised if someone in Quantumania simply comes right out and asks if he ever thought of de-conquering Kang by taking a trip to where the sun don’t shine. Although, based on the insane shape Jonathan Majors has gotten himself into as the franchise’s newest big bad, we’ve got the sneaking suspicion those muscular glutes may not be the easiest thing in the world to bypass.