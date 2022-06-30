Ant-Man finally acknowledges ‘the way’ he could have beaten Thanos

Before the launch of Avengers: Endgame one theory dominated the web and it saw Ant-Man take center stage delivering the finishing blow to Thanos as a man on the inside. While this wasn’t what ultimately wound up killing the Mad Titan, Ant-Man has now addressed what fans have been asking for years.

Aboard the new Disney Wish cruise ship, there is a show called Worlds of Marvel and Ant-Man, and the Wasp feature as the hosts of this experience.

Kicking off the show’s video component, the two speak to the audience with Ant-Man immediately addressing the “elephant in the room”.

“Hi, I’m Scott Lang, but you might know me as Ant-Man… Look, before we start, let me address the elephant in the room. There’s a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in and uh… kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain…”

Unfortunately, Ant-Man was cut off by Wasp before he had the chance to explain the errors in the internet’s plan for his character to save the world.

You can check this out via a YouTube clip of the show shared by user Jeremy Weed. The scene starts around the 1:00 mark.

It is great to see Marvel embracing fan comments in this way and acknowledging them in canon. Recently, Marvel Studios has seemed more connected to the community than ever and the appearance of John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange 2 is great evidence of this.

For now, fans will have to speculate on exactly why this seemingly flawless plan for Ant-Man would not have worked, but perhaps in the future, the hero will address it again in more detail.