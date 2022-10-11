No amount of Avengers or alternate universes can contain the thirst for Jonathan Majors

The rising star that is Jonathan Majors continues his rocketing ascent. Majors, who’s had a strong of successful appearances in high-profile movies and shows over the past few years, is only getting started. As if to put an exclamation point on this, he did a Men’s Health photoshoot to show he’s not just a great actor, he’s a thirst trap too.

The piece is called “The Transformation of Jonathan Majors” and while it’s full of interesting facts about him, the real draw are the photos. At least according to the Internet.

Majors is shirtless in red shorts, blue shorts, carrying a dog over his head you name it. In one he’s making eggs and in another he’s juggling. He obviously works out a lot because he looks like he’s carved from marble. Take a look at what people are saying:

“That’s a Texas Man,” one user gushed.

User Meech de Lioncourt said, “Jonathan Majors tossing them oranges, I got sumn he can toss!”

It’s making it hard for some people to concentrate. “[He’s] completely derailing my working day,” another said.

It’s not just women being affected either. One user said the photos shame him to go to the gym.

“Me: “I think I can skip the gym today.” Y’all: “Here are photos of shirtless Jonathan Majors.” Me: *picks up weights*”

There are others who say that Majors has always been hot and that people didn’t realize that because of his race.

people are upset that folks find Jonathan Majors attractive. when has it been a crime to like black features? not everyone is as white-media brainwashed as you. — ・ﾟspreading positivity ☆ (@aundrearunway) October 11, 2022

“People are upset that folks find Jonathan Majors attractive. when has it been a crime to like black features? not everyone is as white-media brainwashed as you,” one user said.

Others brought up the fact that people said disparaging things about his appearance in the past.

“It’s so funny to see these thirsty tweets about Jonathan Majors. When he was on Lovecraft Country people on this bird app were saying he had a Civil Rights face. I was there. I remember them tweets Beloved,” another user said.

That didn’t stop people from gushing. “You know… He can kill the avengers I wouldn’t even mind. Jonathan Majors what a man,” said another.

Kevin Feige even sang praises for Majors in the article.

“Jonathan is an incredibly compelling actor who puts in the work yet makes it look effortless, and he’s also just cool—everyone pays attention when he steps into the room,” he said. Majors also appears in the upcoming Creed III, where he plays a boxer.

First time director Michael B. Jordan, who plays Adonis in the franchise, also said that Majors is an incredible physical specimen in addition to his impeccable acting skills.

“Jonathan, you know, lives a little bit of the character, so there’s a fluidity from off set to on set that you respect,” Jordan said. “The time it takes to do these fights and what it takes out of you daily is truly incredible.”

The era of Jonathan Majors is officially upon us.