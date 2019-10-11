Police Say Kevin Hart’s Car Accident Was Caused By Reckless Driving

Comedian and movie star Kevin Hart is still healing from his Labor Day car crash, but he’s far enough along that he’s now on the marketing campaign trail for Jumanji: The Next Level with his co-stars. Almost immediately after that news broke, however, more details were released concerning his accident and according to the California Highway Patrol, the cause was simply reckless driving.

Opening wounds that still haven’t fully healed from when we lost Paul Walker in 2013, this news doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. As a whole, humans tend to think we’re immortal sometimes and that bad things only happen to everyone else. In reality, though, it could happen to anyone. They get behind the wheel of a sweet ride and it’s exciting. It can be a Porsche, or in Hart’s case, the actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that his friend was driving.

The details of the CHP’s report were revealed by THR earlier today and they say that Hart’s friend, Jared Black, and Black’s fiancé, Rebecca Broxterman, were in the car, with Black driving. He turned onto Mulholland Highway near Malibu where he accelerated and lost control of the vehicle. They went down an embankment and hit a tree and unfortunately, none of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts. Both Black and Hart sustained major back injuries, while Broxterman was also hurt, but not as badly.

One good piece of news to come from the report was that Black wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Rather, this just appears to be a case of too much horsepower and bad luck. According to a statement released on Thursday, it also appears that the Jumanji star harbors no ill will towards his friends.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said.

That’s definitely good to hear, and you can show Kevin Hart some love and support of your own by checking out Jumanji: The Next Level when it hits theaters in December.