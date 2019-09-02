Kevin Hart Undergoes Major Back Surgery After Car Crash

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was rushed to hospital on Sunday night with “major back injuries” following a car crash in Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol are reporting that Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda tumbled down an embankment, leaving its passengers trapped inside.

Driving was Jared Black, fiancée of the other passenger, personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman. From what we understand, Hart managed to crawl from the wreckage, with Black and Broxterman remaining trapped inside until emergency responders cut the roof off in order to free them.

Hart was taken to Northridge Hospital for his back injuries, where he underwent surgery, according to TMZ, who said:

“A source connected to Kevin tells us doctors completed successful back surgery on Kevin Sunday evening. Another source told us the comedian is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.”

The Blast is also reporting the following:

“Hart’s wife, Eniko, has been by his side at the hospital and we’re told he is up and talking to family and doctors. We’re told the comedian is “feeling as good is to be expected right after surgery,” and that everyone says he is “expected to make a full recovery.”

While the particulars of the crash are not yet known, alcohol has already been ruled out as a factor. The vintage car crashed in the accident though was bought by Hart as a 40th birthday present to himself as recently as June, and it’s likely that the age of the car contributed to the seriousness of the wreck.

Whatever happens, it sounds as if the occupants of the vehicle dodged a bullet last night as this accident could easily have resulted in fatalities. Despite the surgery being successful, it’s inevitable that the actor is going to have to take time to convalesce, but given that he’s not currently in production on any movies or TV shows at the moment, it shouldn’t seriously delay any ongoing projects.

You can see Kevin Hart currently in Hobbs & Shaw in a cameo role, but his next major film will be Jumanji: The Next Level, which hits cinemas on December 13th, 2019.