Kevin Hart Reportedly Returning For Hobbs & Shaw 2

One of the surprises of Hobbs & Shaw this summer was a cameo appearance by Kevin Hart. The actor popped up in the Fast & Furious spinoff to help with Hobbs, Deckard and Hattie’s mission to stop Idris Elba’s Brixton. Playing Federal Air Marshal Dinkley, Hart tries somewhat unsuccessfully to join the globetrotting team and organizes a plane for their trip to Samoa.

While it wasn’t the largest part, the actor certainly made an impact and according to our sources, he’ll be returning for Hobbs & Shaw 2 and will have a more prominent role in the story. Of course, we’ve also heard that Ryan Reynolds’ cameo will be expanded for the sequel as well and though we’re still waiting for Universal to officially greenlight a follow-up, this intel comes from the same source who told us about both Reynolds and Hart appearing in the spinoff months before it hit theaters, as well as Keanu Reeves’ eventually shelved part in the film. As such, we have no reason to doubt them.

When it comes to Hart, though, a larger role in Hobbs & Shaw 2 isn’t a big surprise, given the actor and comedian’s long association with Dwayne Johnson via Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its upcoming sequel The Next Level, as well as Central Intelligence. At the very least, Hart and Johnson have proven chemistry, as well as individual box office weight. Exactly how Hart’s Dinkley will factor into the sequel is still unclear, but we’d imagine he’ll serve mostly as comic relief, as well as supplying the leads with new military intel.

Hobbs & Shaw 2 is likely to be with us in 2021, or at a push late 2020, assuming both the availability of the cast and Universal’s plans for the Fast & Furious franchise align. In the meantime though, we have Fast & Furious 9 to look forward to, with the next entry in the long-running series set to reach us on May 22nd, 2020.

What do you think about seeing more of Kevin Hart, though? As ever, let us know in the comments section down below and stay tuned for further updates.