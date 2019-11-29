Kevin Hart Wants A Role In Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have struck up quite the dynamic in recent years, with the two completely opposite-sized movie stars appearing together in Central Intelligence, Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji and the upcoming sequel The Next Level. The two are close friends off-screen as well and are constantly poking fun at each other on social media, while Johnson even stepped in to cover some of Hart’s media engagements when the latter was injured in a serious car crash.

It seems that they’re always looking for their next project as a duo, and with Johnson finally set to make his superhero debut in the title role of DC and Warner Bros.’ Black Adam, the world’s highest-paid movie star is facing some pressure from his diminutive buddy to get him a role in the comic book blockbuster.

During a recent interview to promote Jumanji: The Next Level, Hart was asked if he was interested in landing a part in Black Adam, and the 40 year-old was quick to respond.

“We’ve already discussed it. We talked about it earlier, so we’re finding that out. No matter what, he’s not going to do it and not put me in it. How selfish would that be?”

Hart’s comments are obviously tongue-in-cheek, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him feature in a small cameo role, similar to how he appeared in Hobbs & Shaw, although rumors indicate that he figures more heavily in the sequel. Black Adam has been in development with Johnson set to star for over a decade, but only in the last few months has the project started to gather any serious momentum.

However, with a release date locked in and the movie now deep in pre-production, a star with the clout that Johnson has shouldn’t find it too much trouble to bring one of his closest friends in to shoot a scene or two.