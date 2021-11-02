Kevin Hart’s New Action Comedy Delayed Until Next Summer

Before signing an exclusive development deal with Netflix, Kevin Hart was a regular creative collaborator of Sony, and the studio ended up selling the actor’s dramatic comedy Fatherhood off to the streaming service, where it went on to become one of the platform’s ten most-watched original movies ever.

Hart’s final Sony project for the time being is action comedy The Man from Toronto, which finds his slacker forced to partner up with an assassin played by Woody Harrelson when an Airbnb mixup finds the two confused for one another during an overnight stay.

The Man from Toronto was originally schedule to hit theaters on January 14 of next year, but Sony have now moved the film to August 12, as per Deadline. The first month of the year is still viewed as something of a dumping ground for titles that don’t stand the greatest chances of box office success, so maybe the studio views the crime caper as a potential hit, although no official reason was given for the delay.

Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Matthews and Ellen Barkin co-star in The Man from Toronto, which is directed by The Expendables 3, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and sequel Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard‘s Patrick Hughes, so it marks very familiar turf for the filmmaker.