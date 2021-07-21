Netflix Reveals Updated Top 10 Most-Watched Movies Ever List

Netflix has updated the list of the platform’s all-time Top 10 most-watched original movies, and while there’s only two new additions to the list, one of them is a lot more surprising than the other.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead performed slightly better than expected to nab 75 million streams in the first four weeks it was available to secure ninth place, ahead of the 72 million the streamer was predicting. Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood, which didn’t generate anywhere near as much buzz or conversation as Snyder’s undead action blockbuster, still managed to find a spot on the rankings by bringing up the rear with 74 million views.

That means the top eight remains unchanged, with Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction still the title to beat. Impressively, Bird Box is holding firm in second despite releasing in December 2018, during which time Netflix’s customer base has increased substantially. In fact, the Sandra Bullock thriller and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery are the only movies that premiered before March of last year, as the pandemic era coincided with a huge uptick in people plowing through the company’s latest high profile arrivals.

Updated: Most watched movies on Netflix



1. Extraction – 99M

2. Bird Box – 89M

3. Spenser Confidential – 85M

4. 6 Underground – 83M

5. Murder Mystery – 83M

6. The Old Guard – 78M

7. Enola Holmes – 76M

8. Project Power – 75M

9. Army of the Dead – 75M

10. Fatherhood – 74M pic.twitter.com/Fnqa9JZ6Vv — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 20, 2021

Mark Wahlberg’s Spenser Confidential is somehow still the third most popular in-house exclusive in Netflix history, ahead of much splashier titles like 6 Underground, The Old Guard, Enola Holmes and Project Power. Extraction‘s 99 million streams is 10 million ahead of Bird Box, though, so it’s going to take some effort to dislodge Tyler Rake from the pinnacle.

A lot of folks though Army of the Dead might have done it, but looking at the upcoming schedule, the next genuine contender to the Netflix most-watched throne has to be Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot’s globetrotting heist epic Red Notice.