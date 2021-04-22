Kevin Smith Wants To See Bruce Willis As The MCU’s Silver Surfer

With Thanos dusted, the MCU isn’t facing any universe-threatening villains at the moment. But there’s something worse looming on the horizon.

After the Disney/Fox merger, Marvel Studios now have the rights to Galactus and it’s certain that the colossal cosmic entity will turn up sooner or later. Comics fans will know that Galactus is more of a force of nature than a true villain, roaming the galaxy and consuming worlds without morality or judgment. But where Galactus goes, the Silver Surfer leads.

Originally known as Norrin Radd, he saves his home planet from Galactus’ belly by promising to act as his herald. The planet devourer then grants him a tiny portion of his vast powers, letting him travel through space at light speed to scout suitable planets to consume. Despite this, deep down he has a noble spirit and struggles with the guilt of his role.

Writer, director and superfan Kevin Smith was recently asked who he’d pick to play Galactus and the Silver Surfer. In a perhaps-not-entirely-serious answer, he picked Arnold Schwarzenegger as Galactus and Bruce Willis as the Silver Surfer, explaining:

“I want to see him in a big funny hat, I want to see him eating planets. Then you’ve got your Stallone, you’ve got your Schwarzenegger, and then in your Planet Hollywood triumverate, you get [Bruce] Willis to play The Silver Surfer.”

Awesome Fan Art Sees The Silver Surfer Join The MCU 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Thing is, the longer I imagine it the more I think Willis would actually be a good fit. The star’s last few movies have been straight-to-VOD trash, with the Willis clearly completely checked out, there for a paycheque and nothing else. But his detached, emotionless and blank current style would work for the Silver Surfer, especially if by the end of the film he’d snapped out of his funk and sided with the heroes against Galactus. Plus, as the character would likely be mostly CGI anyway, his age might not be much of a factor.

Of course, the Silver Surfer has already appeared in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. In that he was voiced by Lawrence Fishburne and though the movie was awful, their take on him wasn’t half bad (at least he wasn’t a cloud!). I wouldn’t expect the eventual MCU take to be that different, though if they do a solo movie that drew inspiration from some of the more psychedelic Silver Surfer comics we could be in for a wild time.