Kevin Smith And Jason Mewes To Receive Handprints On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

It’s been a long time coming, but Jay and Silent Bob are about to finally etch their walk into the history books forever. Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, who’ve played the aforementioned stoners in various films over the course of twenty-five years, will soon be putting their handprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Following a long nationwide tour to promote the star-studded sequel Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the iconic indie movie stars will return to Los Angeles for the premiere and plant their hands in the cement to forever be immortalized alongside some of the all-time greats in the film industry.

Smith became a breakout star back in the 1990s for writing and directing the low-budget overnight classic Clerks. It was then that he first introduced the world to the wacky characters known as Jay and Silent Bob, played by his childhood best friend Mewes and himself. After a long career for both gentlemen, they’re finally being honored in a way that they probably only could’ve dreamed of growing up.

Smith revealed the news in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday. He also described the national tour he and Mewes are about to embark on, during which the duo will attend screenings of the movie around the country, give interviews and attend Q&A sessions with fans. Once the long sixty-two city journey is finally over, they’ll leave their handprints on the world famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. After that, Smith and company will reportedly begin working on the long-awaited Clerks 3 with the original cast.

It’s about time these two legends are finally recognized for all of the hilarity they’ve given fans over the years. They’ve come a long way since filming black-and-white scenes with amateurs in New Jersey and we can’t wait to see what they’ve come up with when Jay and Silent Bob Reboot hits select theaters on October 15th.