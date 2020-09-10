Kevin Spacey Hit With New Sexual Assault Suit From Star Trek: Discovery Actor

It’s crazy to think that the many sexual assault allegations against former House of Cards star Kevin Spacey came out three years ago already. The claims of sexual misconduct suffered at his hands shook fans and industry professionals alike with an intensity that has still yet to fully subside. But today, they’ll shake another domain: the legal system.

The latest sexual assault suit against Spacey comes from Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp and an anonymous fellow plaintiff using the alias C.D. Both are seeking compensatory and punitive damages for an alleged incident in 1986 where they claim Spacey sexually assaulted them in his apartment. Both plaintiffs would have been 14 at the time.

This will not be the first instance where the actor is brought before a judge for alleged sexual misconduct, though it will be his first time being charged if successful. One case of indecent assault and battery accusing the actor of getting an 18-year-old male drunk and groping him was dropped by prosecutors in July 2019 when the alleged victim declined to take the stand. Another sexual assault allegation, meanwhile, from the estate of an anonymous massage therapist, was settled out of court in December of that year.

Spacey claimed to have had no memory of the events described by Rapp when the latter first made his allegations public in 2017. He attempted to spin the outrage surrounding the claims that he had acted indecently with multiple other males into a celebration of his coming out as a gay man, but obviously, that didn’t do him any favors.

Kevin Spacey is currently still under investigation by law enforcement in both Los Angeles County and the United Kingdom for the many sexual assault allegations against him. As always, watch this space for more.