King Ghidorah Will Reportedly Return In Godzilla Vs. Kong

After quickly establishing itself as a billion dollar brand thanks to Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, Legendary’s MonsterVerse stumbled with King of the Monsters after the movie suffered greatly diminished returns from both critics and at the box office, and now the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong is under increased pressure with the future of the entire franchise potentially hanging in the balance.

Matters weren’t helped when an early test screening didn’t go down well with the studio, leading to a series of extensive reshoots and an eight-month delay to November, although that actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise given that the entire industry was brought to a halt in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

King of the Monsters may have delivered the monster-on-monster action that many people felt Godzilla was lacking, but the problem with the MonsterVerse has always been the human characters, because there’s only so long audiences can watch two CGI creations battering each other before losing interest. That being said, the upcoming clash of the titans will reportedly bring the best of both worlds this time around.

Plot details are still thin on the ground, but a new rumor claims that Godzilla’s arch-nemesis King Ghidorah could be set for a return, building on the previous installment’s post-credits tease that saw Charles Dance’s eco-terrorist track down and purchase the kaiju’s severed head, presumably with nefarious intentions.

The latest report hints that the bad guys could end up attempting to regenerate King Ghidorah in an attempt to carry out their plan of having the Titans restore balance to the world, although giving a giant three-headed lizard the Frankenstein treatment doesn’t sound like it’ll end well for anyone involved.

You’d imagine that Godzilla vs. Kong will eventually force the two title characters to team up to battle a larger threat given that the studio likely don’t want to paint either one of their marquee names as the villain, and a re-energized King Ghidorah would certainly pose as a formidable antagonist.