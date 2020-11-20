King Shark Will Reportedly Return To The DCEU In Aquaman 2

King Shark has always been a cult favorite among DC Comics readers ever since making his debut in 1994, and fans were over the moon when it was announced that the character would be making his feature film debut in The Suicide Squad. Nanaue has been a regular fixture in numerous animated projects and video games over the years, but so far his live-action outings have been restricted to a handful of episodes of The Flash.

Comedian Steve Agee was announced to be playing King Shark in The Suicide Squad having previously played a minor role in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Gef the Ravager, but there’s been rumors creeping across the internet over the last few days that Agee might only be providing the motion capture reference similar to how Sean Gunn filled in for Rocket in the Guardians movies, and Sylvester Stallone could end up performing the vocal duties having recently boarded the cast in a mystery role.

Whatever the case, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Jared Leto’s Joker would be getting a new look in Justice League long before it was officially confirmed by Zack Snyder – that King Shark could end up surviving The Suicide Squad, because he’s also being lined up for a cameo in James Wan’s Aquaman 2.

According to our intel, Warner Bros. are impressed with how The Suicide Squad utilizes King Shark as comic relief and want him to become a recurring feature of the DCEU, and Aquaman 2 seems like a pretty logical place for him to show up next. The first installment was all kinds of crazy, and a humanoid shark would fit perfectly in a world where octopi get the chance to play drum solos.