The glitz, glamor, and bright lights of the Hollywood lifestyle might make it look otherwise, but acting is still a job like any other, and Kirsten Dunst has this very clear.

The Oscar-nominated actress has built a peculiar career that mixes crowd-pleasers like Bachelorette, Bring It On, Hidden Figures, and, of course, the Spider-Man movies, with much heavier, complicated projects such as The Power of the Dog, Melancolia, or The Virgin Suicides. As a result, Dunst has become a household name in both mainstream and alternative film circles, and, even with superhero films quickly gaining a bad reputation in the industry, the actress has no doubts about whether she would web-sling again in the future. For one very important, practical, reason.

Would Kirsten Dunst do another comic book movie?

Image via Sony

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Kirsten Dunst didn’t hesitate when asked about doing another superhero movie. “Yes,” she said, basing her answer on the simple fact that those types of movies, regardless of their fame, pay “a lot of money,” and she has two kids and a mother to support.

Not exactly the most passionate approach to a film, but one that shows a type of refreshing honesty that has become somewhat of a trend in recent times. When asked about what he looks for in a role, Saltburn‘s Jacob Elordi put it plainly, “I just play what they give me. I need a job.” Months earlier, Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress Rachel Zegler gave the exact same answer when asked why she took on the role of the daughter of Atlas Anthea in the DC property: “I…needed a job. I am being so serious.”

I mean… Who hasn’t experienced that same feeling at least once in their life? As a professional, we’re sure Kirsten Dunst would bring her best to any project, regardless of her emotional investment. This isn’t the first time she has expressed her availability for a Spider-Man reunion either. “I would never say no to something like that. I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies,” Dunst told Variety in 2021. A year later, speaking with Backstage on the heels of No Way Home‘s release, the actress begged to be invited to the party, citing the same motives. “I’m like, ‘Please put me in. Put me in the lineup.’ I need to pay for my house and kids.”

Spider-Man fans can sleep a little easier tonight knowing their favorite MJ would gladly return for a reboot of the Tobey Maguire version of the beloved neighborhood superhero. Perhaps she could join him the next time the MCU decides to bring Peter 1, 2, and 3, together across the multiverse — and bring Emma Stone along, while she’s at it! Kirsten Dunst, Zendaya, and Emma Stone in a movie together? That’s my Multiverse of Madness.