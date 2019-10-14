Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington Reveals His Dream Harry Potter Role

After the incredible highs and lows of filming the last, most hyped and most critically divisive season of Game of Thrones, Kit Harington is in no mood to slow down, jumping from the biggest franchise on TV to the biggest franchise in movies. The actor will be seen playing the role of Black Knight in the MCU’s upcoming Eternals film, but during an appearance at ACE Comic-Con, Harington was asked about a completely different franchise: Harry Potter.

Specifically, he was quizzed on which role he’d like to play in a possible Marauders prequel set earlier in the series’ timeline, and here’s what he had to say:

“Snape. Snape is the best character, ever. The storyline of Snape. Severus Snape is the most tragic, wonderful, brilliant… He’s a character you hate, but you end up loving. He’s just phenomenal. I don’t think I’m right for him, so I’ll play Sirius. But, whoever gets to play Snape, That’s a great character.”

The Marauders refers to James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin and Peter Pettigrew, the four troublemakers who can be seen as the forerunners to Fred and George Weasley in terms of being the original Hogwarts troublemakers. A prequel film focusing on the gang could have plenty of exciting material to mine from, such as the fact that Lupin had to hide the that he was a werewolf from the rest of the school, Sirius’ troubled home life and the gang’s rivalry with Severus Snape, who was also James’ rival for Lily’s affections.

While James and Lily went on to become Harry’s parents, their school relationship was markedly different, and the Sirius-James-Lily triangle is something fans would love to see in greater detail. While Harrington with his long locks and brooding good looks is a natural fit for Harry’s future godfather Sirius, his assessment of Snape being the best character in the series is one that many fans share.

The actor’s comments here are similar to how early reports of Harington’s casting in the MCU had fans lobbying to have the GoT alum play Wolverine, only to have Marvel announce he’d be portraying Black Knight instead. Fan-castings in big franchises rarely work out the way folks want, even if that fan happens to be Harington himself. If a Marauders movie does ever happen in the expanded Harry Potter cinematic universe, the studio will no doubt have their own idea for which star would best be able to play a young Severus Snape.